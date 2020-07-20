Pamela Jean Oliver
Pamela Jean (Painter) Oliver, 65, of Scottsdale, passed away on July 6, 2020 at HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, with her husband by her side. Pam was born in Bayonne, NJ on February 23, 1955, a daughter of Andrew E. and Wanda G. (Zaleski) Painter. She and her family lived in rural New Jersey, and she graduated from Watchung Hills Regional High School. Pam attended the University of Colorado in Boulder, and graduated with a 4-year bachelor's degree in Environmental Conservation. After moving to Arizona, she met the love of her life, Daniel Oliver, and they were happily married for 35 years. Pam worked as a paralegal, a trust officer, and later as a teacher. She was a long-time volunteer with Paradise Valley Emergency Food Bank, and was a board member for some time. Pam was predeceased by her parents, Andrew and Wanda Painter, and is survived by her husband Daniel Oliver, her son James Oliver, her brother and sister Mark Painter and Elizabeth Gabel, two aunts, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 2:00pm at Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary, 6500 E. Bell Rd. in Scottsdale. In lieu of flowers, Pam would have appreciated donations to The Nature Conservancy. Visit hansenmortuary.com
