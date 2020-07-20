1/1
Pamela Jean Oliver
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela Jean Oliver

Pamela Jean (Painter) Oliver, 65, of Scottsdale, passed away on July 6, 2020 at HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, with her husband by her side. Pam was born in Bayonne, NJ on February 23, 1955, a daughter of Andrew E. and Wanda G. (Zaleski) Painter. She and her family lived in rural New Jersey, and she graduated from Watchung Hills Regional High School. Pam attended the University of Colorado in Boulder, and graduated with a 4-year bachelor's degree in Environmental Conservation. After moving to Arizona, she met the love of her life, Daniel Oliver, and they were happily married for 35 years. Pam worked as a paralegal, a trust officer, and later as a teacher. She was a long-time volunteer with Paradise Valley Emergency Food Bank, and was a board member for some time. Pam was predeceased by her parents, Andrew and Wanda Painter, and is survived by her husband Daniel Oliver, her son James Oliver, her brother and sister Mark Painter and Elizabeth Gabel, two aunts, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 2:00pm at Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary, 6500 E. Bell Rd. in Scottsdale. In lieu of flowers, Pam would have appreciated donations to The Nature Conservancy. Visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 20 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park
6500 E. Bell Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
(480) 991-5800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved