Pamela Pflueger
Scottsdale - Pamela Ann Pflueger-James, 63, passed away April 6, 2019 at home in Scottsdale, AZ following a four-year struggle against cancer.
After earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Speech Pathology-Audiology from University of Kansas and a Master of Science in Deaf Education from the KU Medical Center, Pamela focused her life on advocacy for persons with disabilities as both a volunteer and as President and owner of Pamela Pflueger & Associates, an accessibility consulting firm based in Phoenix. She received the PSA/PVA Advocate Award for Excellence in Aviation Accessibility in 1993.
Through PPA, Pamela used her experience in Community Relations and In-Flight Services at Republic/Northwest Airlines to develop compliance guidelines for the Air Carrier Access Act (ACCA) and ADA for major airlines and airports, national corporations and government clients. She also worked with the Baltimore/Washington International Airport to develop the first Visual Paging System for travelers with hearing loss.
Pamela also served as Vice President of Business Development for a Morrison-Maierle, Inc., an established regional civil engineering firm focused on aviation clients, and Senior Business Development Consultant for the leading national inductive hearing loop firm, as advisor on design and installation in major airports across the U.S. Her work has improved the traveling experience for people worldwide.
Pamela grew up in St. Louis, MO, graduating from Affton High School. Her parents, Freddie Jean Pflueger and Val Ray Pflueger, predeceased her.
She is survived by her husband Michael James, whom she married in 2001; along with brothers Val R. Pflueger of St. Louis, MO and Douglas J. Pflueger of Columbia, MO; along with nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 1 pm Monday April 15, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 10815 N. 84th Street Scottsdale, AZ 85260
In Lieu of flowers, the Pflueger-James family requests donations to ovarian cancer research in the name of Pamela A. Pflueger to the , PO Box 22716 Oklahoma City, OK 7312-1718. (put 'other cancer - ovarian' in the check memo area)
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 12, 2019