Pamela SlusserPhoenix - Pamela Jo Slusser, of Phoenix, AZ passed away unexpectedly at home on July 22, 2020 at the age of 64. Pam was born September 26, 1955 to the late Patricia and William Griswold. She graduated from Carlsbad High School on May 28, 1978. Pam married Gerald "Jerry" Slusser on April 9, 1977 in Carlsbad, New Mexico, spending 19 happy years together before his death in 1996. Pam and Jerry spent the early years of their marriage at various Coast Guard stations around the country prior to settling in the Phoenix area, which was her home for the last 33 years. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and loved spending time with her family. Pam is survived by her three children and their spouses, Amanda Hodges (Matt), Sarah Haworth (Brandon), and Travis Slusser (Maria), and five grandchildren, Hayden, Alice, Nazri, Aurora, and Gerald. Pam will be laid to rest with her beloved husband at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. No services are planned.