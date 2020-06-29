Pasquale "Pat" Evangelista



On June 19, 2020 Pasquale "Pat" Evangelista, age 97, left this earth to join his wife of 64 years, Janet, and their only son, Cole. As the son of Italian immigrants, Pat developed a lifelong passion for gardening. He spoke of taking home-grown produce to the farmer's market in the horse-drawn wagon and attending a one-room, all grades schoolhouse in Liverpool, NY. He enlisted in WWII and became a pilot, flying off aircraft carriers. He remained in the Naval Reserves until his retirement as a Commander. Using the GI Bill, He earned his Bachelor's Degree, in Accounting, from Syracuse University. He worked for General Electric Company and was transferred to Arizona in 1968. Life in AZ allowed for horses, goats, chickens and a desert tortoise. Later, after Honeywell bought his division, he and Janet had the opportunity to spend three years living in Milan, Italy and working in Nis, Yugoslavia. When he retired, he maintained a life of caring for the large yard, chickens, garden and Janet. They are survived by daughters, Diane, Lorin and Gay, 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Pat's body was donated to Science Care for study. Brookdale Hospice was a terrific comfort to him in his last months and others would benefit from any heartfelt donations.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store