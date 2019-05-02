Patrice A. Smith (Pat), age 87, of Phoenix, AZ left us peacefully on April 27, 2019. Pat was a native Phoenician and a graduate of St. Mary's High School. She was preceded in death by William W. Smith, Jr., her husband of 42 years, her parents Charles and Mary Spaulding, her sisters Jo, Sally and Kathleen, and her brother Charles.



Pat is survived by her 4 children: Mark Smith, his wife Dorothy, their children Shannon Jacques (Joe) and granddaughter Stella; Brad (Melissa) and grandchildren Amelie, Parker and Jensen; William Smith III, his children Michael, William IV (Nicole) and Elaine; Kimberly



Starr (Peter McCabe), her children Stephen (Alana) and Brian; Patrick, his wife Melodie, their children Cullin, Andrew and Emma. She is also survived by sister Margaret Young,



numerous nieces and nephews, and husband Larry Geare.



Pat was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will forever be remembered and missed by all whose life she touched.



A reception and celebration of Pat's life will be held in the Padre Serra Room, Piper Hall, starting at 12:30 P.M. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Our Lady of the Angels at the Franciscan Renewal Center (The Casa), 5802 E. Lincoln Dr., Scottsdale with a Funeral Mass at 2:00 P.M. A Graveside service will be held at St. Francis Cemetery following her mass.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the ( ).



Condolences may be expressed at



www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com Published in The Arizona Republic on May 2, 2019