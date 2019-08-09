|
Patrice (Patty) Daniels
- - Patrice (Patty) Daniels - 68, peacefully passed away after a courageous battle with cancer, on August 4, 2019, with her family by her side. Born in Safford, Arizona, to Thomas and Maudeen Bowen, Patty enjoyed a beautiful childhood, where she was loved and excelled in school.
She was Head Majorette at Safford High School and also participated in the school choir. Patty met the love of her life, Alan Daniels, while in high school, whom she later married and enjoyed 48 wonderful years together. After high school, Patty attended Eastern Arizona College, and then transferred to Arizona State University, where she finished her master's degree in Education. Patty taught for the Gilbert Public School District as a teacher for 30 years; a job she loved until retiring in 2009.
Patty loved socializing, enjoyed going to the gym, taking excellent care of her disabled son, and loved spending time with and spoiling her grandkids. What Patty was most proud of was her family.
Survivors include Alan (husband), her sons Chad, Brad (Lisa), daughter Holly, and grandkids -Kenadee, Ashton, Chaz, and Kash, brother Thomas Bowen (Carolyn), and sister-in-law Mary Bowen. Patty was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Maudeen Bowen, and her brother Gary Bowen.
On Saturday, August 10, 2019, visitation will begin at 9 AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1415 E. Southern Ave., Mesa, AZ 85204. Funeral service will follow at 10 AM. Arrangements by Bunker's Garden Chapel.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 9, 2019