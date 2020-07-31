Patrice R. Druehl
Youngtown - Patrice R. Druehl of Youngtown, Arizona passed away from pancreatic cancer on July 14, 2020 at the age of 89.
Patrice Ray Good was born in Delta, IA, and raised in Davenport, IA, where she met the love of her life in high school, Orville E. Druehl. "Patty" and "Orvie" married on December 7, 1949, and last year they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary surrounded by family in Arizona.
Patrice was an accomplished dancer having performed throughout the Midwest and earning her Master of Dancing certification. During this time, she met President Ronald "Dutch" Reagan when he was an announcer with WHO Radio in Des Moines, IA. She and Orvie were known for their beautiful waltz and dancing prowess. Patrice continued to dance into well into her 70's while retired in the Town of Youngtown, AZ, where she and Orville moved in 1987.
Patrice and Orville raised their three daughters in Bettendorf, IA, and she worked outside the home contributing her many business skills at Outward Bound and with Iowa-Illinois Gas and Electric Company, where she retired with 21 years of service. While in Bettendorf, she was active and held leadership roles in Eastern Star, Girl Scouts of America, Parent Teacher Association, the Bettendorf International Folk Festival and a variety of school and civic organizations.
After retiring, Patrice worked shaping and enforcing much of the code for the Town of Youngtown; established the Tap-Dancing Club and Youngtown Dog Park Committee; impacted the Youngtown Library through her tireless involvement in the "Friends of the Library" organization; and contributed hundreds of hours of volunteer work. Along with her husband, they established a Civic Association in the town, founded the RV Club, Cactus Garden Club, helped rehab and reshape Maricopa Lake, and volunteered at numerous town events. In May, both were honored and recognized by the Mayor as the Town of Youngtown's 2020 Persons of the Year for their steadfast leadership and unwavering dedication to their community.
Patrice was a loving wife, mother and "Grammy" - always transparent, direct and ready with a laugh to share. Her love and commitment to her family, friends and community are already deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Orville, who died unexpectedly on June 7, 2020; and her mother, father and sister. She is survived by three daughters, Dana (David) Crownover, Denise (Michael) Naumann and Doreen (Daniel) Coon, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
A memorial service remembering both Patrice and Orville will be held at a later date at Heritage SunWest Funeral Home & Chapel, 12525 NW Grand Avenue, El Mirage, AZ 85335. Military honors will be held at that time for Orville who served in the Korean War as Corporal in the United States Marine Corps.
In lieu of flowers, people wishing to honor Patrice's life including her deep appreciation of hospice care can make donations in her memory to Hospice of the West. Please send all donations to 21410 N. 19th Avenue, Suite 100, Phoenix, AZ 85027. In lieu of flowers, people wishing to honor Orville's lifelong commitment to country, family and community can make donations in his memory to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. Please send all donations to PO Box 867, Menomonee Falls, WI 53052. www.starsandstripeshonorflight.org