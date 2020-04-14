Resources
Patricia A. Altic


1935 - 2020
Patricia A. Altic Obituary
Patricia A. Altic

Patricia A. Altic, 84, passed away peacefully at her home in Glendale, AZ on April 9, 2020. She was born June 10, 1935 to Michael R. Seeley and Dorothy P. Nelson in South Bend, IN. Raised in South Bend, she graduated from Riley High School in 1953. In 1957 she married James E. Altic and together they raised 3 children; Rhonda, Donald and Kimberly.

Pat was a world traveler and loved to cruise. Some of her travels took her to Ireland, Israel, and Italy, but her favorite place to visit was Maui, HI.

Pat was a kind and loving person who touched everyone around her in a special way. She will be deeply missed, lovingly remembered and forever in our hearts.

Pat was preceded in death by her daughter, Rhonda Swaim, and her son, Donald Altic. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Lindell (Thomas), 3 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandson.

A memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020
