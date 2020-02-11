|
Patricia A. DeLong
Scottsdale - Patricia Atkins DeLong - "Patsy" - a friend to many, passed away on Monday February 10, 2020. She was a devoted wife to Clarence DeLong for 64 years, a loving mother to her two children, Ted and Elizabeth, and doting grandmother to her two grandchildren, Amy and Daniel.
Patricia was born on 2/21/1937 in Memphis, Tennessee. She met Clancy while he was attending West Point and after a whirlwind courtship they married and embarked on a 20 year adventure with the military, traveling around the world. They retired in Paradise Valley, AZ in 1975.
Patricia was a giver - devoting her free time to Christ Church of the Ascension in Paradise Valley and other Episcopal churches before moving to Paradise Valley. She was active with the Junior League and the Colonial Dames. She also developed a mean game of tennis, playing doubles for many years when she lived in Paradise Valley.
Funeral services for Patsy will be held at Christ Church of the Ascension, 4015 E. Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley, on Saturday February 15, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020