Patricia A. (Anderson) Lindberg



Scottsdale - Patricia A. Lindberg, age 89, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Patricia was born on April 21, 1931 in Los Angeles, California, the daughter of William and Vera Anderson. She grew up in southern California with sisters Lorraine and Barbara. In 1955, Patricia married Robert Clauss, and they had four children: Beth, Curt, Kenneth, and Martin. She later re-married Roy Lindberg in 1973, and then moved to Scottsdale, Arizona where she loved the desert.



Patricia worked many years for State Farm Insurance before retiring. She loved to travel all over the world and visited many countries including Germany, Russia, China, Australia, Canada, and went on several mission trips to Honduras. At the age of 80, Patricia traveled to Tanzania, Africa, with her granddaughter, Jennifer, on a mission trip. Throughout her life, Patricia was very involved in her church. She loved to worship and volunteer at Abiding Savior and Prince of Peace Lutheran churches. Patricia was very active, both physically and socially. She loved exercising: aerobics, hiking (including the Grand Canyon), and daily walks with her dog. Patricia also loved spending time with her friends, never missed a Happy Hour, and her favorite phrase to say was "Oh My Stars".



She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Vera Anderson; sister, Lorraine Jackson; husband, Roy Lindberg and son, Curt Clauss. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Nixon; daughter, Beth (Dennis) Chambers and sons, Kenneth (Linda) Clauss and Martin (Rhonda) Clauss. Patricia has eight grandchildren (Christine Gish, Jennifer Sciubba, Andrew Clauss, Kathryn Ware, Valerie Nelson, Erich Clauss, Stephen Clauss, Melody Clauss) and two great-grandchildren (Juliette and Mackenzie Gish).



Patricia's celebration of life will be held by the family later this year.









