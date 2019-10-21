|
|
Patricia Ann Barker
Scottsdale - Patricia Ann Barker, a long-time Scottsdale resident (1978), lived an elegant life on her terms before succumbing to Leukemia on October 10th.
Patricia was born in Albuquerque to an Air Force officer (Neil Francis Barker) and his nurse wife (Mary Louise Barker).
The pinnacle of Patricia's entrepreneurial life was running an interior design business (New Directions) born out of her work for AZ real estate developers in the 1980's and funded by angel investor and friend Robert Goldwater Sr..
Her corporate life was punctuated by serving as a partner on the leadership training and development team at Scottsdale Insurance. She retired from the group in 2014 after a memorable 25+ year career where she supported people while making life-long friends.
She will be remembered in the community for her dedication to the Parish of St. Maria Goretti where she put her design talents to work in the church from season to season.
As a volunteer for St. Vincent de Paul she often made home visits and advocated for those who needed a voice by helping them make their lives better.
Patricia had an artistic eye, zest for sports cars, love for golf and a knack of adopting rescue cats.
She was a dedicated mother, daughter, mentor and Catholic. She demonstrated unconditional love.
She is survived by her son Dean Obenauer, daughter-in-law Tamra, grand children Westin and Monro, sister Louise and nieces Janette, Michelle, Alesia and Holly.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Maria Goretti on Tuesday, November 5th at 10am. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Arizona https://www.stvincentdepaul.net/.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019