Patricia Ann Beitzinger
Phoenix - Patricia Ann Beitzinger, 48, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away September 2, 2019, off Santa Cruz Island in California aboard the vessel Conception. She was beside her longtime boyfriend, Neal Baltz.
Together, they enjoyed sports all over the world. Diving in Indonesia, swimming with the manatees in FL and thousands of jelly fish (stingless) in Palau, camping in the Grand Canyon, rock climbing in Utah, hiking in Zion National Park (Super Tramp Hikers), Machu Picchu in Peru, Class V whitewater rafting at the headwaters of the Amazon, and visited Galapagos Island. On many of their camping trips their dog Molly Brown and then Luna came with them.
Patricia was born November 26, 1970 (a Thanksgiving baby) in Cincinnati, OH. She attended St. Vincent Ferrer School, then Ursuline Academy, and the University of Cincinnati.
After college, Patricia and a college friend backpacked through Europe. Then Albuquerque, NM called to her for a short time, then on to Denver. Patricia packed a U-Haul, a cat, and towed her car to Phoenix where she worked as Director of Medical Weight Loss Program at Endocrinology Diabetic Longevity Center of Scottsdale, AZ. Patricia was also a Reiki Master in Chandler, AZ.
Patricia is survived by her mother, Elizabeth Beitzinger, two brothers, Joe (Janet), Tony (Jody) Beitzinger, sister Mary (Brian) Hutchings, and nieces and nephews.
A memorial will be held in Cincinnati, OH at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 22, 2019