Patricia Ann (Patty) Briggs
Mesa - Patricia Ann (Patty) Briggs, beloved mother, sister, aunt, friend, mentor, and leader passed away in Mesa, Arizona, on May 12, 2019. Patty was born in Beardstown, Illinois on July 7, 1948 and moved to Arizona with her family in 1959. She graduated from Westwood High School in Mesa in 1966. She received two degrees from Arizona State University, a Bachelor of Science Degree in Sociology with an emphasis in Social Welfare in 1972 and a Master of Education Degree in Elementary Education with an emphasis in Early Childhood in 1978.
Patty's successful career as an early childhood leader and advocate encompassed decades of making a difference in the lives of children and families and colleagues. She was an adored director of the Students Child Care Center in Tempe and made lifelong connections while providing high quality early childhood experiences for the children and families who participated in that program. She was a trendsetter in leading a quality full time child care center, and that paved the way to the next step in her career. Patty moved to Washington, DC in the 1980s and continued her impact on a national scale. In her work at the National Academy of Early Childhood Programs at the National Association for the Education of Young Children, Patty was at the forefront of developing accreditation processes that improved early childhood programs nationwide.
Patty returned to Arizona with her adopted young son Drew in 1990. The role she cherished most was being Drew's mother. She worked at the Children's Action Alliance where she directed Success by Six, a collaborative effort designed to ensure that all of Arizona's children are ready for success in school by age six. Her professional experiences as a leader and mentor continued at Summa Associates, a child and elder care consulting and management firm. Patty developed and implemented innovative training projects to improve child care experiences for Summa clients as well as facilitated professional support, networking, and leadership opportunities for her colleagues statewide. She was active in professional associations including the Valley of the Sun Association for the Education of Young Children. In her final career move at the Office of Child Care Licensure, Arizona Department of Health Services, Patty continued to positively impact the quality of child care experiences for Arizona's children and families.
Patty's personal and professional gifts have contributed immensely to improving the early childhood education field and the skills of individuals who make up that field, as well as the parenting skills of many in both her personal and professional life. With her strong knowledge of child development, she mentored many parents of young children either in the centers where she worked or within her family. They came to her for advice and felt like they were better parents for her coaching and gentle advice. Patty knew how to be a friend and made many lifelong friends. Her family, friends, and colleagues remember her smile, exuberance, quick wit, laughter, ability to be a fun conversationalist, innate empathy, ability to connect people to resources and people to people, and her quiet perseverance in reaching goals she considered important.
Patty is survived by her son Drew, her siblings Kathy Bailey, Judy (Mark) Walsh, John (Patty) Briggs, and Phil Briggs, numerous nieces and nephews, and a circle of devoted friends. She was preceded in death by her father "Stub" Briggs and her mother Jackie Briggs. Patty was a lovely and loving person who lived a rich life of service. She truly touched the lives of many, and her influence will continue to make a difference.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 2, 2019