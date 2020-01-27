|
Patricia Ann Buller
Phoenix - Patricia Ann Buller, age 75, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother entered eternal life on January 22, 2020 at John C. Lincoln Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona. She was born to John and Jennie Duda in Gill, Massachusetts on June 1, 1944. Pat loved her family immensely and enjoyed spending time with them. She attended various activities and milestones in support of those she loved. In addition, she loved to talk and play games. Pat always put others before herself and she was rarely seen without a smile on her face. Her love of football was embraced when she spent many years volunteering for her children's Pop Warner teams and then being a board member. She enjoyed her time working as a CNA and still visited some of her patients and co-workers after she retired. Patricia is survived by her six children: Aimee (Craig) Darrow, Robert Buller, Christiana (Tony) Rees, Samantha Ritch, Katherine Buller, and Daniel Buller; her 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Louise (Paul) Ellis, her brother, John (Cayla) Duda Jr., and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family, friends, and others whose lives Patricia touched are invited to Lowman's Funeral Home, 717 West Dobbins Road, Phoenix from 12:00 to 2:00 pm on Saturday. February 1, 2020, to reminisce, grieve, support each other and of course, just chat. Arrangements entrusted to Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home (602) 276-3601.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020