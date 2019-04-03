|
Patricia Ann Eidson
Phoenix - Patricia Eidson, 78, passed away at Hospice of the Valley (Gardiner Home) on 3/29/2019. Born 5/18/1940 In Noblesville, IN. "Patty" was involved in the retail business, JJ Newbery's, Maricopa County Hospital gift shop, and Walmart, where she spent 18 yrs. She loved her Life with family, friends and coworkers. She also loved attending Masses at St. Francis Church in Phx. Visitation, Saturday, 10:00 am at All Options Funeral Home: 1525 W. University Dr. Tempe, Az. Comments, and anecdotes will be welcome. Interment will follow at St. Francis Cemetery: 2033 N. 48th St. Phx., Az. Father Sullivan, will be present for this giving, thoughtful woman. Hospice of the Valley is designated for memorial contributions. https://www.hov.org/donate/
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 3, 2019