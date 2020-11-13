Patricia Ann Hanshaw



Scottsdale - Patricia Ann Hanshaw, 86, passed away in her home in Scottsdale, AZ. She was born in Phoenix, AZ. Pat sold real estate for many years. Her favorite thing to do was travel around the world. Pat was a true artist in china painting. She is survived by her son Barry and grandchildren, Mathew, Alex, Spring, Kristine, Marc, Paul, Lewis, Joshua, Jessica and Jeremiah. A viewing will be held on November 16, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 9565 East Larkspur Dr. Scottsdale,AZ at 11am. A funeral service will follow at 11:30am. Committal will be at Veterans Memorial Cemetery of AZ at 1:30pm.









