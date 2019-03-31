|
Patricia Ann LeRoy
Sun City West - Patricia Ann "Patte" LeRoy (MacDonald) 89, Sun City West, passed away on Sunday, March 17th, surrounded by her loving family.
Patte was born on July 29, 1929 to Ray and Melanie MacDonald in Toledo, Ohio. She married the love of her life of 59 years, Gerald LeRoy, also from Toledo. In 1958, they moved to Maryvale in Phoenix. Patte taught first grade at Madrid and Andelucia Elementary Schools for the Alhambra School District until her retirement of 40 years. They were both very involved in the community and various organizations. They moved to Sun City West, Arizona in 1995, where they enjoyed spending retirement traveling and enjoyed time with their children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Jerry LeRoy, great grandson, Scooter, and nephews, Steve Sloan and Brett Baumgartner and brother-in-law, Sam Sloan.
Left to cherish her memory, her sisters, June Sloan and Sharon Baumgartner (Jim) nieces, Cynthia Hoffman (Ned) and Lori Dittman (Keith) of Ohio. Her children, Shelli Taylor (Joe), Mark LeRoy and Missy Garcia. Her grandchildren, Tiffany Melvin, Rhonda Palmer (Dan), Michael Garcia, Jessica Melvin, Marcus Garcia, Mitchell Garcia (Challis). Great grandchildren, Kayli, Kylynn, Lucas, Andrew, Kierstyn, our beloved angel, Scooter, who has been awaiting great grandma's arrival, and Cooper, who Patte spent once a week reading stories, playing and laughing.
Patte was the most selfless, loving and caring person to all who knew her. She will be truly missed, but her love and integrity she taught, will always be part of us.
Patte's celebration of life honors will be held at American Lutheran Church of Sun City, in the Columbarium, 17200 N Del Webb Blvd, Sun City, AZ on Tuesday, April 9th, at 11:00 am. Reception to follow in the Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to American Lutheran Church of Sun City.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 31, 2019