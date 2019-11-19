|
|
Patricia Ann Louise Buck (Kennedy), 82, passed away on November 14th from a sudden onset illness. Pat was born at home to Zelma & Guy Kennedy in Chandler, AZ. After working at Mountain Bell and Kaiser Aerospace, Pat went to the City of Phoenix Police Department. She retired as a Dispatcher after 27 1/2 years.
Pat never fully retired from her civilian job as she transitioned into her "Second Act" becoming a very active crime prevention volunteer with Phoenix Police Block Watch. In 1994 she became an early supporter, collaborator and partner in creating Block Watchers on Patrol in the Cactus Park Precinct. She worked with Officer Ed Patterson and former colleagues at the Phoenix PD to develop a formal training curriculum that had to address all the concerns raised by various city administrators. The core concept of the new program was to train civilians to patrol their own neighborhoods in their own vehicles. Pat saw the potential to grow the Block Watch Program into a more advanced volunteer crime prevention program. As there was no funding allocated for the program Pat stepped forward with financial support. Many people were instrumental in bringing the crime prevention program to life and Pat was proud to work with them for the past 25 years. The program is now known as PNP Phoenix Neighborhood Patrol and Pat would encourage you to become an active member.
Pat was a political activist willing to give her opinion on any candidate, referendum, proposition or hot topic. When she wasn't campaigning for her favorite person or protesting at the Arizona Capitol she was traveling on a bus to Washington, D.C. to make her statements heard or writing letters and emails for her current cause.
Mom was very proud of the adults her children and grandchildren had become as managers, foremen, superintendents, fathers, sky diver, race car drivers and bull rider. She encouraged them all to reach their dreams with both financial and emotional support. She was a mini-sprint race car owner, sponsor and number one fan of Team Cormany. Mom was a fixture at Manzanita Speedway from 1954 until it closed in 2009.
For fun, Pat liked to travel with her daughter to Hong Kong, China, Macau, Spain, Gibraltar, Ixtapa, Mazatlan, Mardi Gras, 2 World Fairs, Hawaii, Seattle and Westport, WA.
Pat is survived by her siblings Beth Kennedy and Norman Kennedy; her children, Debra Lenyne Hickson (David), Cliff Cormany and Jason Torrence (Tiffany); her grandchildren Robert Dorn (Jenn), Dustin Cormany (Nancy), Tyler Cormany, Lenyne Kinley, Tyler Schmucki, Samantha Schmicki, Meredith Hickson, and Courtney Hickson and her great-grandchildren Michael, Logan, Aimee, Jasmine, Angie, Avery, Lyra, Freya, Mazikeen and Harper. She is also survived by many many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Pat is predeceased by her parents and siblings Joe Kennedy, Johnnie Kennedy, and Ruth Harrison. Also by daughter Linda Dorn, infant son Brian Cormany and grandson Colby Gale.
Pat wanted her family and friends to join together for a "Going Away Party". We are honoring her wishes on Friday, November 22nd, at Buca di Beppo. 16091 N Arrowhead Fountain Center Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382. We will start at 5:30 pm with a short service and follow with a hosted happy hour, dinner and visiting. Any questions, call Lenyne 602-796-9879.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2019