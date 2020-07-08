Patricia Ann Madaio-Reuman



Maui, HI - Patricia Ann Madaio-Reuman, 78, died June 19, 2020 in Maui, Hawaii. Patricia was born November 22, 1941 to late Patrick and Anna Madaio and grew up in Watervliet, NY. After raising four children, Patricia obtained her Nursing Degree and worked as a Registered Nurse practicing hospice care and at Club Med. Patricia retired to Maui, Hawaii where she could be surrounded by beauty while she lived out her simple and healthy lifestyle.



Patricia is survived by four children; one brother, two sisters and two grandchildren.



A private celebration of her life will be arranged by her children at a later date. Sympathies may be expressed via donations to the Hospice Maui Kokua Fund in Patricia's gratitude for those who care for our loved ones at end of life.









