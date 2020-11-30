Patricia Ann McCoy
Phoenix - Patricia Ann McCoy, 85, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at her home in the Moon Valley area of Phoenix, Arizona. She was born on July 1, 1935, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Nathan and Kathleen Lewis.
Pat grew up in the Forest Hills and Churchill Borough areas of Pittsburgh. She graduated from Shadyside's Sacred Heart High School in 1953. At a large Christmas party in her parents' home, Pat met Michael P. McCoy, U.S. Air Force officer and fighter pilot. After a whirlwind courtship, Pat and Mike married and moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where Mike was stationed at Luke AFB. Their service to our country took them to Hahn AFB in Germany, Langley AFB in Virginia, then, after a year living with her beloved parents in Pittsburgh while Mike was serving in Vietnam, back to Phoenix and Luke AFB.
Pat was a founding member of St. Augustine's Roman Catholic Parish in Phoenix and was a longtime member of St. Paul's Roman Catholic Parish in Moon Valley.
Pat is survived by her daughters Kathleen (Greg) de Marrais of Greensburg, Pennsylvania; Eileen McCoy of Phoenix; Rosanne (Andrew) Coloccia of Chandler; and son Scott (Kelly Barr) McCoy of Phoenix. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren Sean and Erin de Marrais, Andrew and Ryan McCoy, and Elizabeth Coloccia.
Pat was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Michael McCoy, her parents, Nathan and Kathleen Lewis, and brother, Scott Lewis.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church, 330 W. Coral Gables Dr., Phoenix, 85023, on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 10:00 am, with graveside services to follow. A Rosary for Pat McCoy will begin at 9:45 am, just prior to the funeral. Due to the public health crisis, no other services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Arizona Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 5025 E. Washington St, Suite 102, Phoenix, Arizona, 85034, or online at nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/AZA
