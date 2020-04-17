Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Norris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Norris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann Norris Obituary
Patricia Ann Norris (Horstmann), March 5, 1942 - April 6, 2020, passed away in her home, with her family by her side. She was born in Calumet, Iowa to Clarence and Viola (Reimers) Horstmann, and moved to Phoenix, AZ in 1962 when she married. She is survived by her Husband Charles Dean Norris, Daughters Cherie Linn Jackson and Audra Ann Davenport, her Son-in-Law Cody Lee Davenport and her two Grandchildren Payson Lee Davenport and Travis Parker Davenport. She was also blessed with many Nieces and Nephews and had many friends. Her favorite activities were, traveling the U.S., and spending time with her Children and Grandchildren. Throughout her life she mastered Sewing and she loved Quilting, and was involved in a Quilting club in her Community. She was a very Loving and generous person and will be missed dearly by Family and Friends.

A memorial will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her name to .
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -