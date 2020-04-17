|
|
Patricia Ann Norris (Horstmann), March 5, 1942 - April 6, 2020, passed away in her home, with her family by her side. She was born in Calumet, Iowa to Clarence and Viola (Reimers) Horstmann, and moved to Phoenix, AZ in 1962 when she married. She is survived by her Husband Charles Dean Norris, Daughters Cherie Linn Jackson and Audra Ann Davenport, her Son-in-Law Cody Lee Davenport and her two Grandchildren Payson Lee Davenport and Travis Parker Davenport. She was also blessed with many Nieces and Nephews and had many friends. Her favorite activities were, traveling the U.S., and spending time with her Children and Grandchildren. Throughout her life she mastered Sewing and she loved Quilting, and was involved in a Quilting club in her Community. She was a very Loving and generous person and will be missed dearly by Family and Friends.
A memorial will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her name to .
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020