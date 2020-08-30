Patricia Ann Ramos



Gendale - Patricia (Pat) Ann Ramos (Silva) Age 41 of Gendale, Az went to be with our lord on July 30, 2020.



Patricia is survived by her loving husband Rudy Ramos, loving daughter Nevaeh Ramos, dog Ira Lowenstein, mother Connie Hotchkiss, stepdad Mike Hotchkiss, father Steve Silva, brother Steven (Chrystal) Silva Jr. In laws Joe and Frances Ramos, Chrissy (Vinnie) Ingiosi, Joe (Lisa) Ramos, Gabriel (Lorena) Ramos, grandparents Julio Salinas Jr, Enedina Silva, Julio Salinas Sr., all her aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.



She is preceded in death by her grandparents Joyce Salinas, Libby Silva and other family members.



Patricia was a graduate of Cortez High School where she made a lot of friends and kept in touch with them throughout the years.



Patricia was in the banking business for many years and enjoyed talking about all the friends she made and all the customers she got to meet.



Patricia has been with the love of her life and best friend Rudy for 27 years and married for 20 years. They have a beautiful daughter Nevaeh whom she adored and loved with all her heart, and it was enough to be just her.



Patricia's favorite things to do were crafts, reading, watch true crime stories, food shows, cooking, listening to her music, playing games on her Ipad, trying new foods with Rudy and Nevaeh, shopping on amazon and with her daughter, going to the casino, getting tattoos, going to her daughters softball games, going swimming and having a bloody Mary with her Mama. She loved to take mini vacations to California, Flagstaff, Vegas and New Mexico. She loved playing game night with her family and bingo at Christmas. When she was able to she loved spending time with family.



Patricia was a very strong woman with a warm heart, beautiful smile, a great sense of humor and all around a funny person who always liked to say "Oh My Lanta".



Patricia (Pat) was cherished and loved by everyone. She will be truly missed. Until we meet again sweetheart, babygirl.



We Love You!!



A Celebration of Life for Patricia will be determined at a future date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store