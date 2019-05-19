|
|
Patricia Ann Riggs
Mesa, AZ - 12/11/1945 - 5/13/2019
Patricia Ann Riggs, the daughter of John Joe Leivas and Concepcion Gutierrez, born in Kingman, AZ; was called home to heaven on May 13, 2019.
Family always came first for Pat, and she considered everyone family. She made everyone she met feel special with a surprise card, a sweet treat, a small gift, a warm hug, a sympathetic ear, thoughtful advice, or when necessary, tough love. She welcomed countless people into her home, whether it was for a short visit or to help them get back on their feet.
After raising her children, and with limited formal education, she helped children learn computers as a teacher's aide in the Glendale Elementary school district. She lived by the motto "you can learn something new everyday." She didn't let a day pass without reading the newspaper or one of her "rag" magazines.
She and her best friend and husband, could be found together watching movies, taking road trips, visiting friends and family, shopping, playing scrabble, running around town and always helping others.
Her memories will be honored by her husband of 51 years, Seth David Riggs Jr., her four children, Rosalie Scott, Troy Riggs, Jeff Riggs and Racheal Wilson, along with their spouses, 9 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and many more family and friends.
She deeply touched the lives of so many.
Condolences may be expressed at: www.chapelofthechimesmortuary.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 19, 2019