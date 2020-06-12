Patricia Ann (Peck) Siwiec
1955 - 2020
Patricia Ann Siwiec, (née Peck)

Patricia Ann Siwiec, (née Peck), 64 years, passed away on Saturday June 6, 2020. Patricia was born August 20, 1955 in Chicago, Illinois. Patricia was a Banner University Medical Center employee for 14 years. Preceded in death by her parents Charles and Mary Lou, and her brother Ronald Peck. Loving mother to her 4 loving daughters, Wendy(Mike), Kristine(Peter), Jacqueline(Josh), Amanda(Trevor). Cherished Grandmama of Tatum, Addison, Peter John, Avery, Haley, Waylon, Payton, and Willow, and the late Chadd Jr. Patricia was a dear sister and aunt of many. Patricia was a great friend and a wonderful person. She will be forever missed. Funeral services will be private at a later date.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 12 to Jun. 16, 2020.
