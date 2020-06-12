Patricia Ann Siwiec, (née Peck)



Patricia Ann Siwiec, (née Peck), 64 years, passed away on Saturday June 6, 2020. Patricia was born August 20, 1955 in Chicago, Illinois. Patricia was a Banner University Medical Center employee for 14 years. Preceded in death by her parents Charles and Mary Lou, and her brother Ronald Peck. Loving mother to her 4 loving daughters, Wendy(Mike), Kristine(Peter), Jacqueline(Josh), Amanda(Trevor). Cherished Grandmama of Tatum, Addison, Peter John, Avery, Haley, Waylon, Payton, and Willow, and the late Chadd Jr. Patricia was a dear sister and aunt of many. Patricia was a great friend and a wonderful person. She will be forever missed. Funeral services will be private at a later date.









