Patricia Ann Warren
- - Pat died in Hospice on Saturday, June 15, 2019. She was a remarkable woman: beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother (Nana) and friend. Pat was born in Akron, Ohio on April 8, 1936 to Isabel (King) and Thomas Cox. Raised by her maternal grandparents, as an adult she moved to Detroit, Michigan and worked at United Airlines, where she made life-long friends. It was also through this work that she met and married Frank Warren on April 27, 1957. Together for 62 years they were in love and best friends. Multi-talented, Pat wrote a column "Pat-pourri" for the Detroit News for many years before becoming a successful Realtor/Broker, eventually owning her own franchise. In later years, after moving to Scottsdale, Arizona, she resumed writing and ultimately was the author of 52 published novels. Pat loved reading, old and new films, Barbra Streisand and mushrooms, as well as her dog Max. She treasured her family, especially Holiday and Family Celebrations. She and Frank travelled extensively, taking trips through the US, Europe, and Asia, as well as going on over 50 cruises. Pat was the mother to children Michael (deceased Dec. 2018), Julie, David and Jennifer; Grandmother to Joey, Leah, Nathan, Caden, Stephanie, Angie and Thomas; Great Grandmother to Amelia, Ethan and Jude; Mother-in-law to Susi, Carlos and Chris. She will be sorely missed by all, including her numerous friends. She taught us all that there are no limitations and the only goal is to strive for happiness in life. Although physically gone, Pat will be remembered forever in our hearts and minds. Her body was donated to Research for Life and a Memorial Mass and private Celebration of Life will be scheduled later. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, Friendship Village Unit, or the . Bon Voyage, my Love...
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 30, 2019