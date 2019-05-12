|
|
Patricia Anne (Pat) Bothwell
Scottsdale - Pat Bothwell (nee Fournier) passed away peacefully after a short illness on April 18, 2019. Pat was born January 7, 1936 in Schumacher Ontario, Canada to Louis and Frances Fournier. Located 350 miles north of Toronto Canada the town was centered around the industry of gold mining requiring families to be resilient, hardy and strong-minded qualities instilled in Pat at a young age. Early childhood life in Schumacher for Pat saw her excel in her schooling. She in fact was skipped ahead in grade multiple times a sign that she had a lot of potential for future success. It wasn't all about the books for her as she often recounted about the figure skating lessons she took and how on occasion when she wanted to play hockey with the boys she would have to borrow hockey skates from young Frank Maholovich (would become Hall of Fame NHL player) as her mother would be very angry if she caught her playing hockey in her figure skates. Life's destiny for most people growing up in Schumacher in the 1940's was to work in the local mining industry or join the army which Pat did after graduating high school. In the Canadian Armed Forces Pat was trained as a wireless operator and in 1955 met and married her now deceased husband of 62 years Bill. Stationed in Winnipeg Manitoba military life soon ended for Pat as she bore and became mother to her three children David, Doug and Wendy. Life after the military saw the family on the move as Bill's career with the Canadian Marconi Company as a technical field engineer saw them move some 6 times in a 10-year period. Pat was very organized and managed all the moving logistics of kids and belongings as Bill often was posted ahead of them. Despite being on the move and a full-time mother to her kids Pat developed business skills working for Welcome Wagon, she worked as an accounts receivable collection agent and took up the sport of curling. She became a very proficient curler and when the family settled in Montreal the sport became a family activity and Pat and Bill became mainstays of involvement in the Saint Anne's Curling Club. In 1976 life changed again for Pat as her husband Bill having a few years earlier taken a job with the Northern Electric Co. soon to become Northern Telecom (Nortel) had them on the move to West Palm Beach, FL. Well there was no curling in Florida but Pat and Bill took up golf with a passion that stayed with them the rest of their lives. It was in the early 1980's during another job transfer to Raleigh NC Pat really showed her calling in home design. Designing her first custom home she was a pioneer of the open concept approach to the main living areas. She was meticulous in her interior design and sharp with the numbers dealing with contractors and merchants. This was the first of 3 custom homes she built over the next 20 years the last being the retirement home in Cheney Estates in Paradise Valley Arizona. Retirement life allowed Pat and Bill to pursue their golf passion as members of Camelback Golf Club. It was never too hot for the two of them to get a round in. Many friends and family visited and golf outings always saw Pat at the19th hole winning some portion of the betting pool. Hosting Christmas Eve was special for Pat and she went all out with baking and of course her famous cabbage rolls. Family meant everything to Pat and she will be remembered fondly by all those she touched in her life. Pat was preceded in death by her husband Bill and her grandchild Marja-Liisa Bothwell (2003) and many granddogs. Pat is survived by married children David (Anne nee Harkonen), Doug (Jennifer nee Krall) Doug's child Lauren and her three great grandchildren and Wendy Bothwell-Pedersen (Rick) as well as her fraternal twin sister Connie Warren (Art) and brothers Graham Fournier and Bruce Fournier. In lieu of flowers: Contributions to Hospice of the Valley (https://www.hov.org/donate) or the Franciscan Renewal Center (https://thecasa.org) in Pat's name is appreciated.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 12, 2019