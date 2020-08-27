1/1
Patricia Anne Dunham
Patricia Anne Dunham

Apache Junction - Patricia Anne Dunham, 74, of Apache Junction (previously of Mesa, AZ and Los Altos, CA), passed away Monday, Aug 10, 2020 at Banner Baywood Medical Center from sepsis and pneumonia.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Don, her daughters Michelle and Deanna, her daughter in law, Mindy, her grandchildren Alexandria, Abbey, Aaron and Anna, her great grandson Hunter, her younger sister Dian and her puppy, Sassy. Mariposa Gardens Funeral Care is handling the arrangements. Please visit

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9311753 to share memories with the family.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
