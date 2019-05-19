|
|
Patricia Anne (Lovett) Fethiere
Port Orchard, WA - Patricia Anne (Lovett) Fethiere, of Port Orchard, Washington, passed away May 13, 2019. Born in Providence, Rhode Island, on June 8, 1942, to William and Gertrude Lovett. She is a graduate of Roger Williams Hospital School of Nursing, University of Rhode Island and Arizona State University. She and husband William resided in Scottsdale, AZ for 42 years, before moving to Port Orchard to be closer to their son.
She is predeceased by her husband of 43 years, William Fethiere, siblings Lorraine, Kathleen Nancy, William and Richard. She is survived by son Alexander, sister Jacqueline Areson of New Hampshire, brother Michael Lovett of Delaware, and numerous nieces and nephews. A viewing and service will be held at 10am on Saturday, May 18th in Port Orchard at Rill Life Tribute Center. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local Habitat for Humanity. Online memorial and tribute wall may be accessed at www.rill.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 19, 2019