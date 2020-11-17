Patricia Anne MeyerMesa - Patricia Anne Meyer passed away peacefully on November 14, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona. A native to Arizona, she was born on October 19, 1940 in Mesa to George Kearns and Doris Thompson Kearns.Patricia was a wonderful daughter, sister, friend, wife, mother, aunt, and grandmother. She took great pride in her family and loved unconditionally. She attended Mesa High and participated in A Capella. She was a talented singer with a beautiful voice. She met her sweetheart Joseph Anthony Meyer Jr. when he was stationed at Williams Air Force base in Mesa. They were married on May 29, 1957 in Prescott, Arizona. She was loyal and committed and they worked hard alongside each other and shared a beautiful sixty-one years together. She was an avid bowler and spent a lot of her years at the bowling alley. Patricia was a seasoned cook and strived to serve her family. She enjoyed the outdoors, camping, and being in nature. She loved all of the holidays to gather with her family and spread her fun-loving, happy spirit. Patricia was everything good in this world; a passionate, driven, and dedicated woman.She is survived by her children, Peggy Abel (the late Ronald Abel), Joseph Meyer III (Nittaya), Scott Meyer (Lynne), John Meyer (Stacy), Laurie Ta'ase (Tunufa'i), Jason Meyer, and the late Bradley Meyer. She is preceded in death by her husband Joseph Anthony Meyer Jr. She has 33 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren.Services will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 11:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1911 N. 24th St. Mesa, Arizona 85213. Intermittent services at Mesa City Cemetery 1212 N. Center St. Mesa, Arizona.