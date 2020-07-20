1/1
Patricia B. Wingerning
1926 - 2020
Patricia B. Wingerning

Patricia Wingerning passed away on July 15, 2020 at the age of 93. She was born in New York City on August 7, 1926. She graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in Long Island and went to work for the New York Telephone Company. She then went to work for Pan American Airlines in the Communications Department for Flight Radio Officers. Pat had many amazing trips to Europe and Bermuda while working for Pan Am. She married William Wingerning, an aerospace engineer, in 1950, and then moved to Kansas to work with Boeing. They also moved to Florida, then back to New York, when a transfer with Sperry Gyroscope brought them to Phoenix in 1962. Pat has lived in central Phoenix in the Sunnyslope area ever since that move. She was an active member of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church as well as a volunteer at John C. Lincoln Hospital for over 25 years. Pat's husband, William, preceded her in death in 1987. She is survived by her four children: Kathy (Dave) Moreno, Patty (Dwight) Mohr, Bill (Diane) Wingerning, and Doug (Denise) Wingerning. She has seven grandchildren: Danny, Jessica, Andrew, Natalie, Greg, Brittney, and Taylor, and five great-grandchildren. Her love of family and amazing trips to Mandalay Beach, CA will forever live in our cherished memories of her. A funeral Mass will be held at a future date. Visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 20 to Jul. 22, 2020.
