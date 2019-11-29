Services
Scottsdale - Patricia Dole passed away peacefully on November 26, 2019 in Scottsdale, AZ at Hospice of the Valley surrounded by family. She will be missed most by her two dogs Mooch and Mugs and by her son Harry Dole and daughter Marion. Patty overcame many challenges throughout her life widowed as she raised her three children as a single parent. She was an accomplished tennis and croquet player. The family wishes to suggest making donations in honor of Patricia Dole to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E Flower, Phoenix, Arizona 85014 in lieu of flowers. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
