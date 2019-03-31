Resources
Phoenix - Patricia Elisabeth Gavin, 62, of Phoenix, Arizona, died March 20, 2019, at the Hospice of the Valley in Tempe, Arizona. She is survived by her sister and brother Rosemarie and George (Rachael), nephew Jason Gavin, nieces Leslie Rugg, Amy and Katie Gavin, and grandnephew Caden Gavin.

Pat had been in ill health for the last few years. She was born in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, and moved to Arizona when her father retired in 1967. Patricia's professional life involved the banking business. She started out in the 1980's on the night shift processing checks but later got into mortgage lending. When the housing market crashed in the 2000's, she bounced around for a time, but eventually returned to mortgage lending at Chase bank.

Along the way she married and divorced and for a time lived in California. After moving back to Arizona in the early 90's she bought a home, settled down and was finally able to indulge her dual love of her dogs and golf. She will be missed by all of us. No services are planned per Pat's request. Pat also requested that contributions be made in her name to the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund Alliance (OCRFA) in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 31, 2019
