Patricia Fehr Swanson of Sedona, AZ, affectionately known as Patty, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, in her sleep in the very early morning hours of June 22, 2019. She was extremely health conscious and very proud of the fact that she achieved 93 years of family adventures, international travel, and event and achievement-filled living in this world.
Born June 11, 1926 in Reading, PA, some of Patty's earlier achievements were a Bachelor of Arts from Douglas College in N.J., and a Master of Arts Degree in Music from Columbia University in 1949.
She was a true pioneer in the cause for women's equality, not by protesting or demonstrating, but by doing. Upon the unexpected, early death of her first husband, with three young children at home, she became one of the earlier participants in Rutgers University's Mathematics Retraining Program (MRP) in 1962. The program was designed to bring college educated women back into the workforce after a prolonged absence. She was pleased to be classified as one of the first of many women carving inroads into scientific and technical careers. Upon successful completion of the MRP she was hired by Bell Telephone Laboratories in Holmdel N.J. as a computer programmer in 1963 (!)
She was literally a pioneer in another way. As a retiree from Bell Telephone Laboratories International she was a life-participant in, and supporter of, Telephone Pioneers of America. Founded in 1911, the organization is known as the largest industry-related volunteer organization in the world. It is comprised of nearly 750,000 current and retired telecommunications employees who have joined together to make their communities better places in which to live and work.
Patty met her second husband Dick at Bell Telephone Laboratories. They both worked for 'Bell Labs' for the next couple of decades, close to home in N.J. and the last few years before retirement included an experience-rich stint overseas in Iran for three years.
After her retirement in 1983 Patty and Dick moved from New Jersey to Sedona. Here they opened their home to many friends and family for ongoing bridge games, food, and multiple family reunions. They delighted in sharing with family and friends the gift of exploring the wonders of Red Rock country. They also opened their hearts to Megan, their beloved Greyhound rescue dog, a light of Patty's life who followed her in her move to Sedona Winds Independent Living.
In addition to being a workforce pioneer and a mother to eight, Patty was an active member of both the Lincroft N.J. and the Sedona Unitarian Universalist Fellowships, where she often provided musical accompaniment for the weekly worship services. She was also a long-time volunteer at, and supporter of, the Sedona Library, a voracious reader (up to 30 books a week), and dedicated solver of the daily USA Today crossword puzzle.
Patty is pre-deceased by her first husband, John Hugh McGuigan of Summit, N.J., and her second husband Richard Maurice Swanson of Sedona, AZ. She is survived by 7 children, 17 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren. She was a true Matriarch. We love you Mom; you will be missed.
If you have a desire to touch her world in remembrance, in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Friends of Sedona Public Library at https://www.sedonalibrary.org/donate.html .
Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and condolences by visiting the on-line guestbook at www.obits.azcentral.com.
A celebration of life service will be held in early fall.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 14, 2019