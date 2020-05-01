Patricia ("Polly") Malcom Fels



Patricia ("Polly") Fels died from complications of dementia on February 23, 2020. Polly was born to Vincent Valentine Malcom and Lois Fitzgerald Malcom on November 27, 1925, in Springfield, Illinois, but moved as a child to Wyoming, Ohio, near Cincinnati. After earning the second-highest score on a state Latin exam, she was offered a scholarship to Vassar College but chose to attend Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, because it was coed. (Ironically, since she began college in the fall of 1943, her classmates were only women for the first two years.) At Miami she was a member of Phi Beta Kappa and the sorority Chi Omega. Editor-in-chief of her high-school newspaper, Polly also worked for four years on her college paper, The Miami Student, and was feature editor as a senior - a love of journalism she passed down to her daughter and granddaughters. Polly met her future husband, John V. Fels, when he dropped by the newspaper office after returning to Miami from serving in the Pacific in World War II. The two were married on May 25, 1948, in Mariemont, Ohio, lived briefly in Cambridge, Massachusetts, while John attended Harvard Law School, and then moved to Cleveland, where John joined the law firm Henderson, Quail, Schneider and Peirce. Their daughter Patricia ("Patty") was born in 1953. The family moved to Phoenix in 1960 when John went into law practice with a former classmate. For 18 years Polly was a stay-at-home mom. She was a homeroom mother, as well as her daughter's Brownie and Girl Scout leader. Every year she volunteered to collect funds for numerous charities and the Democratic Party. Polly was famous in her Grovement neighborhood for bringing the neighbors together. She held a Christmastime brunch, and she and John hosted an annual party for the Kentucky Derby. She also enjoyed tennis and for many years met her younger friend Mary Jane in the early morning to play and spent Saturdays on the home tennis court of her long-time friend, Eleanor Breen. Additionally, she was a constant reader, favoring British detective fiction. And she loved playing the piano and singing. Though she was never as good as she hoped to be, she had a remarkable memory for lyrics. When her daughter left for college in 1971, Polly returned to work to the great surprise of her friends. She was an insurance underwriter and then a pension trust officer. Another surprising decision was when she stopped smoking after 40 years upon hearing in 1985 that she was to become a grandmother. After retiring at 65, she and John began spending their summers in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, where they proofread for the English-language newspaper, shelved books in the library, and studied Spanish. There she taught her housekeeper Juana to read as Polly had taught her own daughter many years before. In 2008 the two moved to the Beatitudes Campus; she missed her roses from home and loved trimming those in the Beatitudes courtyard. After John's death in 2013, Polly entered a new phase in life when she met Sears Nelson, whose daughter Mimi and her partner John became a second family, frequently checking on and assisting Sears and her. Polly's younger brother, William James Malcom, preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, her son-in-law Daniel Neukom, and twin granddaughters, Frances Patricia and Kelly Ruth. Per her request, she was buried without a service in the Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery with her husband John. Donations in Polly's name can be made to one's local library.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store