Patricia G. (Pat) Rutherford
Patricia G. (Pat) Rutherford, 89, passed away September 29. Patricia was born August 30, 1931 in Auburn, Indiana to D.E. and Esther Graham. Raised on multiple Navy bases during WWII, Pat arrived in Phoenix in 1947. She graduated from North High and the University of Arizona. Patricia taught elementary school in Arizona for twenty years, primarily at Valencia (Granada West) School.
Pat married the love of her life, Gerald (Gerry) Rutherford, in 1971 blending their families successfully to include six children, eleven grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren. They spent many years sailing in Arizona and California and traveling the US and countries around the world. Half of the year was spent in their Munds Park condo where they were active in the HOA, the community church, and the Pinewood Fire Department Auxiliary.
Predeceased by her husband, and daughter, Debra Ford, she is survived by her daughter, Pam Martiny (Dave), and step-children Lynn Alexander, Jack Rutherford, Taffy Schroer (Dan), and Scot Rutherford, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Patricia battled Alzheimers disease bravely and never lost her sweet, loving personality. She will be laid to rest with Gerry at the National Cemetery. Please remember her with an act of kindness or a gift to a charity of your choice
.