Patricia H. Novak
Phoenix, AZ. - Patricia H. Novak, age 92, passed away in the early morning of April 28, 2019. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on December 30, 1926. Pat and her family moved to the Phoenix area in 1958. She was a member of St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church for many years. Pat and her husband Joe worked in the auto parts industry. She and Joe enjoyed their social time at the Elks and Moose Lodges in Maryvale. Pat was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Bovee, and her husband, Joseph Novak. Pat is survived by her son, Jim (Ann Beck) Novak, her granddaughter, Emma Beck Novak, her niece Jan Glover, her grand-niece, Michelle Worthy, and their families. Graveside services were held for the family at Holy Cross Cemetery on May 6, 2019.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 12, 2019