Patricia (Trish) Heck was born October 3, 1956 in Cornwall, New York, daughter of Mo and Maury Herbert, and died on February 7, 2020 from head injuries after a fall. She moved to Arizona with her parents in 1972 and graduated from Bradshaw Mountain High School and Yavapai College. She worked in business for most of her life, but she always loved music. Her first husband was Don Paulsen, and they moved to Colorado and then California. After that marriage ended she moved back to her beloved mountains in Prescott. She pursued her music and enjoyed playing occasionally on Whiskey Row with her musician boyfriend Dan in a group named the Dumpster Ravens. She played the flute, guitar and keyboards, and worked for a time at the Prescott Music Center. She also worked at APS, where she loved marching in the Fiesta Bowl Parade with the APS clowns. She was married to the love of her life Bob Heck on April 17, 2004. They enjoyed their time together, especially camping and gold panning, until Bob's death from cancer on December 3, 2010. Trish is survived by a sister, Jean Herbert of Phoenix, and an extended family of cousins. Cremation arrangements under the direction of Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home. Trish will be interred at Heritage Memorial Park in Dewey, Arizona, beside her parents, sister Sue and husband Bob.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020