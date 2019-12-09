Services
Patricia Hope Franklin

Patricia Hope Franklin Obituary
May 8th, 1928 - December 4th, 2019

Patricia Hope Franklin, age 91, passed away December 4th, 2019 of natural causes. She was born in Mount Hope, West Virginia. She met the love of her life when they were both 7 years old. They were married at age 20 and were happily married for 71 years until her passing. She is survived by her husband Ellis Franklin, their three daughters; Debby Maule, Pam Lowman and Kim Webb, four grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

Patricia and Ellis moved to Scottsdale, Arizona in 1972 where they have lived since that time. Patricia was usually called "Pat" by friends and Ellis, although he often affectionately called her Pee Wee. She was a strong-willed little lady with an intense love for family and life. With a wonderful sense of humor and positive attitude, she will always be an inspiration to all who knew and loved her.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
