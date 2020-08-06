Patricia ("Nana") Irene Hall



(1928 - 2020)



Patricia was born on February 18, 1928 in an adobe home across from the Central Avenue Dairy, which later became Park Central Mall. She graduated from Longview Grammar School, North Phoenix High School, where she was President of the Girls' League her senior year, Phoenix College, and Arizona State University (Arizona State College at the time) in 1950. Patricia was a charter member of the sorority of Gamma Phi Beta, which started its chapter at ASU in 1949. Patricia married her North Phoenix High School classmate, the Honorable Norman Douglas (Doug) Hall, Jr., in 1951 which would last until Doug's passing in October of 2008. She taught school for four years at Encanto Clarendon, while Doug served in the 1st Battalion 30th Field Artillery. After Doug's discharge from the Army in 1953, Patricia and Doug moved to Tucson where Patricia taught school at Bonillas Elementary School and Doug attended law school at the University of Arizona. Patricia and Doug returned to Phoenix following Doug's graduation from law school.



Patricia loved children and animals with a special fondness for Scottish Terriers, of which she owned several. She was quite active in various philanthropic and social activities including as a Girl Scout Leader for her daughter Christine and Den Mother for her sons' Steve, Alan, and Norman's Cub Scout Troops. Patricia served as the President of the Brophy Mothers' Guild in 1982 and 1983 and was also active in the Brophy Mothers' Alumni group, Valley Field Riding and Polo Club, and Florence Crittenton. She enjoyed a good party, both hosting and attending, and was an excellent cook and gracious hostess. Patricia loved socializing with her many friends and appreciated a well-made Jim Beam and water. Patricia and Doug loved the southwest and the "cowboy way", spending countless weekends running cattle west of the White Tank Mountains and the alignment of 339th Avenue, followed by picnics and parties at the Ranch. Travel was a true passion for Patricia, particularly Canada and the Pacific Northwest. All were welcome in Patricia's home. Patricia's main interest, however, was always her family, raising her own children and, from time to time, her children's friends, and was actively involved in raising her grandchildren as well. As a grandmother, She became "Nana", a nickname often used by her children, her children's friends, and even her own friends.



Patricia is survived by her children, son Stephen, daughter Christine (Kirk) Costich, Alan (Frances) Hall, and Norman (Dayna) Hall, her grandchildren Patricia (Aubrey) Bowman, Betsy (Nick) Rita, Sally (Patrick) Moore, Chrissy Hall, Kate Hall, Tessa Costich, John Costich, Ava Hall, Norman "Dude" Hall, and William Hall, and her great-grandchildren Amelie Bowman and Eloise Bowman. Patricia lived with her son, Alan, and daughter-in-law, Frances, and their children for ten years. Her family is eternally grateful for the love and care they provided. In addition, the family expresses their gratitude to Hospice of the Valley and Biltmore Assisted Living for the loving care that Patricia received in her final days. Patricia will be cremated with a reception to be held at a later date due to current conditions. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to Make-A-Wish America, 1720 E. Highland #400, Phoenix, AZ 85016 (1-866-880-1382).









