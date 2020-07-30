Patricia Ivy Belsey
Phoenix - Patricia Ivy Belsey, age 87, died on June 18, 2020, in Phoenix, Arizona.
Born in Elmhurst, Illinois, Pat was the daughter of Frederick and Lottie Ivy (Cox) Belsey. She was raised in Phoenix during the Great Depression and World War II, graduating from Phoenix Union High School around 1950. A true pioneer for women in business, Pat joined Valley National Bank (now, JP Morgan/Chase), where she rose to become one of the first female branch managers, and retired as a Vice President after a long, successful banking career.
Pat's leadership talent, dedication to community service, and kindness to others improved the lives of countless people. She was a life-long member of the Episcopal Church, actively serving the Episcopal Church Women's ministries. She was also a long-time officer and volunteer with Zonta Club of the Phoenix Area, serving its mission to make the world a better place by empowering women. She volunteered countless hours to Homeward Bound, the Ronald McDonald House, Pioneer Village and Phoenix Baptist Hospital Auxiliary.
Perhaps Pat's greatest devotion and ministry was to the so called "Lost Boys of Sudan" -- refugees from the Sudanese Holocaust who were resettled in Phoenix starting in 2001. With their arrival, she re-devoted most of her time and talent to their needs, at first through the Sudanese Ministry at All Saints Episcopal Church. She eventually helped found The Sudanese Education Foundation, where she continued to serve the educational needs of the Sudanese refugee community in Arizona.
Pat is survived by her legacy of service and her close friends, including several of the "Lost Boys of Sudan" who were like sons to her as she has mentored them for the last 19 years.
Services will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church at a later date due to the pandemic. Please visit hansenmortuary.com
for updates on service plans and to share your memories of Pat. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Sudanese Education Foundation, 695 W. Rose Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85013.