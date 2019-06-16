Services
Hansen Chapel
8314 N. 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85020
(602) 944-1561
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hansen Chapel
8314 N. 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85020
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Boyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia J. Boyd


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia J. Boyd Obituary
Patricia J. Boyd

Phoenix - Patricia J. Boyd passed away Tuesday June 11, 2019 at her residence at Avamere at The Stratford. Born June 2, 1931 in Hammond, IN, she was the daughter of Peter J. and Josephine Zygmunt McMinds. She married Adrian E. Boyd, Jr. on July 31, 1955.

Preceding her in death are Adrian E. Boyd, Jr., who passed away on February 9, 1993; brother Peter J. McMinds, Jr., Mitchell, IN; and sister Mary Anne Ahlborn, Highland, IN. Surviving are two sons Jeffrey (Cynthia) Boyd, Scottsdale, AZ; Daniel (Susan) Boyd, Leeds, AL; and daughter Barbara (David) Kuhns, Phoenix, AZ; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Patricia started her family in Western Springs, IL moving to Peoria, IL before settling in Phoenix in 1970. Along with raising a family, she volunteered and worked for the and also volunteered at John C. Lincoln North Mountain Hospital for over 34 years logging in over 25,000 hours.

Visitation will be from 10:00AM-12:00PM on Saturday June 22, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary, 8314 N. 7th Street, Phoenix 85020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HonorHealth, 8125 N. Hayden Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Designation: John C. Lincoln Medical Center; or at https://www.cancer.org/. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen Chapel
Download Now