Patricia J. Boyd



Phoenix - Patricia J. Boyd passed away Tuesday June 11, 2019 at her residence at Avamere at The Stratford. Born June 2, 1931 in Hammond, IN, she was the daughter of Peter J. and Josephine Zygmunt McMinds. She married Adrian E. Boyd, Jr. on July 31, 1955.



Preceding her in death are Adrian E. Boyd, Jr., who passed away on February 9, 1993; brother Peter J. McMinds, Jr., Mitchell, IN; and sister Mary Anne Ahlborn, Highland, IN. Surviving are two sons Jeffrey (Cynthia) Boyd, Scottsdale, AZ; Daniel (Susan) Boyd, Leeds, AL; and daughter Barbara (David) Kuhns, Phoenix, AZ; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



Patricia started her family in Western Springs, IL moving to Peoria, IL before settling in Phoenix in 1970. Along with raising a family, she volunteered and worked for the and also volunteered at John C. Lincoln North Mountain Hospital for over 34 years logging in over 25,000 hours.



Visitation will be from 10:00AM-12:00PM on Saturday June 22, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary, 8314 N. 7th Street, Phoenix 85020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HonorHealth, 8125 N. Hayden Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Designation: John C. Lincoln Medical Center; or at https://www.cancer.org/. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences. Published in The Arizona Republic on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary