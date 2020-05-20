Patricia "Pat" Jean Hamp



Patricia "Pat" Jean Hamp, age 87, went home to our Lord on May 16, 2020. Born on December 30, 1932, in Cleveland, OH, she is preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Major Carl R. Hamp.



Pat is survived by her two sons, Master Sgt. Micheal D. Hamp (Julie), grandchildren Danielle, Kelly, Steven, Kerri, great grandchildren Caydance, Phoenix, Brad, Bryson and son Dr. Robert C. Hamp (Ania), grandchildren Colin, Mason, Madeline, Simon, and her sister, Sandra Kombert.



Funeral and memorial services will be private and held at a later date. Interment will be alongside her late husband in Lambertville, NJ.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store