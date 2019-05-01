Patricia Jean Johnson passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2019. She was born June 21, 1930, in Globe, AZ to Bennett and Ethel Brewer. She spent most of her early years in Globe, then moved to Phoenix to complete her high school years at North High School. She attended Arizona State College (ASU) and was a proud member of the Chi Omega Sorority. She graduated with a degree in Education and taught 5th grade for many years in the Roosevelt School District. On July 30, 1966 she married Henry Johnson at the Trinity Cathedral in Phoenix. A few years later they welcomed their son, Brewer.



Pat was very involved as a member of Queen Esther Chapter #22 O.E.S. for over 60 years, serving in many positions including Past Matron. She served many years as a volunteer at St. Luke's Hospital and headed up the annual blood drive. She was an active member of St. Andrew's Parish, and loved its many members. Pat also loved travel, meeting new people and cultures. She made it to six of the seven continents.



She is survived by her husband, Henry Johnson, of 52 years, her son Brewer (Rebecca), 3 beautiful grandchildren (Felicia, Bree, and Mason), her sister Netta Abraham, her niece, nephew, cousins and many loving friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.



Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix with reception following.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to , which was very special to Pat. Condolences may be expressed at



www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com Published in The Arizona Republic on May 1, 2019