Patricia Jeanne Casserly
Patricia Jeanne Casserly passed away on April 27, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born in St. Louis, MO and lived in Maplewood, University City, and Shrewsbury, MO before moving to the The Terraces in Phoenix in September 2014. She is survived by her sister, Nancy Monthofer, brother-in-law Wolfgang Monthofer, nieces Suzanne P. Monthofer and Jackie Werner (Mark), nephews Steve Monthofer (Michelle), Michael Monthofer, (Suzanne D.) and Mark Monthofer (Paula).

In June 1965 she earned a Bachelor's degree from Washington University in St. Louis, and in 1970 she earned a Master's degree from St. Louis University. After working at Peoples National Bank in St. Louis, she worked 20 years at Washington University until retiring in 1991. For many years she volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul, the Archdiocese of St. Louis, her church, other local charities, and served as a mentor to underprivileged children. She loved traveling, golf, gathering with friends, and visiting Phoenix.

She was witty, generous, intelligent, a dear sister and "Aunt Patsy" to her family, and was Pat to her many friends. At the Terrace she enjoyed poker, mahjongg, trips, outings, town hall meetings, and being a mentor to high schoolers.

At a later date, there will be a celebration of life service at the Terraces and a funeral mass at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Phoenix.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Catholic Charities Community Services, 4747 N. 7th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
