Patricia Jedlicka
Patricia Jedlicka, 80, passed away on March 18, 2020. She will be greatly missed by her husband of 54 years, Glen, her children Beth (Scott), Alan (Carla), and Jamie, grandsons Sam and Maxwell, and numerous friends. Truly she was a force in the life of anyone who knew her. Pat was active in Paradise Community Church and Anchor Covenant Church in Lake Geneva, WI. Memorial arrangements are pending. Donations can be made to Cure HHT--https://curehht.org
"If you can remember me, I will be with you always." --Isabel Allende.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020