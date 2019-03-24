|
Patricia Joan Dempsey-Carmichael
Phoenix - Patricia Joan Dempsey Carmichael 81 passed quietly and comfortably into God's care tonight, March 13, 2019.
She is survived by her 4 children Chian Gavin (John) (Zane) (Quinn); William, Bill Carmichael (Marchea) ( Matthew) (Kevin); Eric Carmichael (Janie) (Conner) (Jackson); Charles Chuck Carmichael (Mary); her Husband, of 57 years Ron; Brother Ray Dempsey
(Eileen) Fredericksburg, Va; Sister Judie Nortier (Martin) Greenville, MI and family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her Father and Mother, Frank and Marguerite Dempsey; 4 Brothers; Tom, Bill, Jim and Andy; 3 Sisters; Ann Van Dussen, Betty Wenger, and Sandra Halm.
Pat was born and raised in Grand Rapids MI, matriculating from Oakview Elementary 1952; Creston HS 1956; Grand Rapids CC 1958 and received a BA in Education from Western Michigan University 1960. She taught 3rd grade in Troy N.Y. and 2nd grade in Ann Arbor, MI.
She married Ron in 1961 and took up permanent residence in Phoenix Arizona in 1964. In addition to raising four children, she was active in Education, Legal and charitable organizations and was President of the VNSA Book Sale in 1982. She enjoyed her world travels with Friends and Family.
Her quiet, graceful, and loving nature served her well as she completed her journey with Alzheimer's. Since 2010 she faced dementia with peace, grace and humility. As Jesus taught us: "Blessed are the humble for they shall inherit the earth "Her love will be felt by family and friends for generations to come.
Her immediate family will have a private service and a Celebration of Life will be held at Orangewood Presbyterian Church (7321 N 10th Street, Phoenix, AZ) on Saturday April 20, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. with a reception to follow in Page Hall.
In lieu of flowers, Pat would be honored to have memorial contributions sent to : V.N.S.A. PO Box 32533 Phoenix AZ 85064; Banner Alzheimer's Foundation 2901 N Central Suite 160, Phoenix, AZ 85012; Duet 10000 N 31st Ave., Suite D200, Phoenix, AZ 85051 or Orangewood Presbyterian Church 7321 N 10th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020.
