Services
Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
(480) 945-2654
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
Scottsdale, AZ
Phoenix - Patricia "Pat" Ruth Jones, 91, of Phoenix, passed away March 31, 2019. She was born in Glendale, AZ on April 23, 1927. Pat graduated from Phoenix Union HS and later married Clarence "Red" Jones. She worked as an optician for Eye Care Optical and was a member of First Families of Arizona. Pat also had a passion for her own family. She is survived by her grandchildren: Jennifer Underwood, Jamie McQuarrie, Adam McQuarrie; great grandchildren: Caleb McQuarrie, Gavin McQuarrie, Zane McQuarrie, Laurel McQuarrie, Juliet McQuarrie. A graveside service for Pat will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, April 5 at Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery in Scottsdale.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 4, 2019
