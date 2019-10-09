|
|
Patricia Kathlene Carr
- - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patricia Kathlene Carr on September 21, 2019 at home in the loving arms of her three children and husband of 46yrs, David. She put up a long and courageous battle with breast cancer, and now dances and sings among the angels. Pat Carr (Bullard) was born on January 23, 1953 in Glendale, Arizona to the late Robert Lee and Leona Ruth Bullard. She truly lived life to the fullest and had an uncanny ability to reach out to people with compassion and understanding as a hospice CNA for 20+ years. She was funny, witty, definitely sarcastic, and genuinely loved by all who truly knew her. She will be missed. Pat is survived by her husband David Carr, daughters Cathie (Tony) Metzler and Natalie (Tim) Tuzon, son John (Jennifer) Carr, grandchildren James, Michael, Conner, and Taryn, Brittany and Nichol, Wyntere, Scarlette, Brody, and Ryker, as well as her brother Michael (Rose) Bullard and nieces and nephews. Celebration of Pat's life is pending. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Arizona Humane Society in Patricia Carr's name.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019