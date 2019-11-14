|
|
Patricia Kay Drozdowski
Phoenix - Patricia Kay Drozdowski, affectionately known to most as Kay, passed away November 10th after a short illness at the age of 82.
Kay is survived by her devoted husband of 59 years, Stan, son Steve (Kirsten), daughter Paula Martin (Mac), grandson Cory Drozdowski and sister Jill McGregor (Larry) of Scottsdale. Kay's brother Edwin Preest (Sandy) passed away earlier in the year.
Kay was born in Columbus, Ohio to Edwin and Bernice Preest. She attended The Ohio State University where she met Stan, graduating with her Bachelor's degree in Psychology. She later earned her Masters degree in Counseling Psychology from the University of Dayton.
Kay provided counseling services at Worthington Community Counseling and her local church while in Ohio. After moving to Arizona in 1986 she become a substance abuse counselor at the Arizona Center for Women, Calvary Rehabilitation and Terros. She finished her professional career at Friendship Community Mental Health Center working with the seriously mentally ill.
Kay served as a docent at the Phoenix Art Museum in the late 1980's. At her church she was active in Christian renewal programs such as Cursillo, Faith Alive and The Alpha Course. She offered individual and grief counseling at all of the churches she attended through the years, along with serving on the pastoral care team.
Over the years, Kay was an active participant in Bible study and sharing groups, where she imparted wisdom, knowledge and discernment to those around her. Most recently these activities included Water From Rock and an intimate group of women with her dear sister Jill and other close friends.
Kay enjoyed participating in church dinner groups, travel at home or abroad (with particular love for London, cruising, Newport Beach or wherever), reading, playing cards and spending time with her family.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 23rd at 2 p.m. at her church, Christ Church Anglican, 5811 N. 20th Street, Phoenix, AZ
In lieu of flowers please send donations in her name to the Phoenix Rescue Mission, PO Box 6708, Phoenix, AZ 85005-6708.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019