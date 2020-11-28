1/1
Patricia Kaye Howard
Patricia Kaye Howard

Phoenix - Patricia Kaye Howard, 71, of Phoenix passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on November 23, 2020 after living with metastatic inflammatory breast cancer for 16 years. Patti was born on January 21, 1949 in Storm Lake, Iowa.

Patti married Larry Howard on October 10, 1969 in Phoenix. They were married for 51 years. Together they enjoyed spending time at their second home in Prescott and taking trips to San Diego.

Patti was a caregiver for her 5 grandchildren and numerous friend's children, who were always welcomed into her family. Additionally, she fostered 62 newborn children through a catholic adoption agency. Patti will always be remembered for her strength and for the solid foundation she provided to her family and friends. She was loving, kind, generous, and selfless. She set an example for us all by living her life in devotion to god. She was deeply loved by all who knew her.

Patti is survived by her husband Larry Howard; siblings Janet Eslick, Tom Eslick (Kari), Steve Eslick, and Carol Eslick; children Toby Howard (Karen), and Tiffany Howard-Kerzner (Richard); grandchildren Drew Howard (Kelsey), Max Howard, Dylan Nicholls, Zachary Howard and great grandchildren Emery and Elliot Howard. She is now reunited in heaven with her father, Earl Eslick; mother, Theresa Eslick; granddaughter, Anastasia Flanagan.

A funeral mass will be held On Saturday, November 28, 2020. To stream the funeral mass live, please follow this link which will begin at 11:00 am:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLU9_K8cQAPn9YMYLScNGaOodFW-3q_So6

In lieu of flowers you may donate to the Patti Howard Memorial Fund at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2020.
